Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Hitmonchan Hitmonchan, one of the original Pokémon from the Kanto region, is featured in a new card from Pokémon TCG Japan's Pokémon Card 151.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at another pair of cards from this Kanto-themed set.

The Fighting-type Pokémon Hitmonchan gets its card with quite a terrific piece of artwork. This card is illustrated by DOM. While single artists' art tackles the evolutionary lines in this set, it should be noted that DOM does not illustrate Hitmonlee. Rather, Hitoshi Ariga does. This is likely because while both Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee evolve from Tyrogue, they are split evolutionary paths rather than an evolutionary line. DOM has been contributing to the hobby since Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, where they debuted with the flashy Jolteon Character Rare. Other standout DMON cards include the Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare from Crown Zenith and the Grusha Special Illustration Rare from Japan's Snow Hazard, soon to be adapted into the English-language Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

