Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Jynx & Zapdos

The full list of Full Art cards that you can pull from Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Card 151 in Japan includes Zapdos, Jynx, Mew, & more.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at two more Full Arts from this set.

The final two Pokémon ex that we are showing Full Arts for here are Jynx ex Full Art by Ayaka Yoshida and Zapdos ex Full Art by takuyoa.

The complete breakdown of Full Art Pokémon ex from Pokémon Card 151 goes:

Venusaur ex Full Art

Charizard ex Full Art

Blastoise ex Full Art

Arbok ex Full Art

Ninetails ex Full Art

Wigglytuff ex Full Art

Alakazam ex Full Art

Golem ex Full Art

Kangaskhan ex Full Art

Jynx ex Full Art

Zapdos ex Full Art

Mew ex Full Art

We also get Full Art Trainer Supporters for Erika's Invitation, Giovanni's Charisma, Daisy's Help, and Bill's Transfer.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

