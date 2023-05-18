Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Legendary Birds Pokémon TCG Japan has more cards from Pokémon Card 151 to show, with the latest previews revealing the sets Legendary Birds cards.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell how Pokémon Card 151 will show up in the States. Today, let's take a look at look at the Legendary Birds of Kanto.

It seems that not all Legendary Birds are created equal! Articuno and Moltres get Holographic Rares in Pokémon Card 151, while Zapdos gets an ex. That doesn't mean that the artwork isn't equally awesome, though. Articuno gets a beautifully icy illustration with sparkling, crystalline snowflakes by chibi. Artist takuyoa gets in our face with Zapdos here as it reaches a claw through the borders of this Pokémon ex. Finally, Moltres, the Fire Chicken of Kanto, looks especially… well, fire chickeny on this card by KEIICHIRO ITO. Now, all there is left for Legendary Bird fans to do is wonder if Articuno and Moltres will get an Illustration Rare and if Zapdos ex will get a Special Illustration Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.