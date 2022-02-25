Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Is Out Today

It's time, Pokémon TCG collectors and players. Today, the ninth main series Sword & Shield expansion will have its wide release. That means that you will be able to find Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster packs in various products at big box retailers and hobby shops alike. The past few weeks have seen a tiered rollout of this Arceus and Charizard-themed expansion, with prerelease weekend allowing participating retailers to sell Build & Battle boxes with four packs of the new set two weeks ago. Then, this past Monday, the Pokémon TCG began to allow tournament-official hobby shops to begin selling booster boxes of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. This is seen as a defense to give smaller businesses a chance to sell the set during the week when big box retailers are known for breaking shelf date and selling early. Now, the wide release has come.

Here are the various Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars products:

Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster box : These contain 36 booster packs and are only sold at hobby shops.

: These contain 36 booster packs and are only sold at hobby shops. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster pack : These are sold by hobby shops opening booster boxes. The big box retail equivalent of this are…

: These are sold by hobby shops opening booster boxes. The big box retail equivalent of this are… Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars sleeved booster pack : These are single booster packs stored in a cardboard sleeve which can be found at big box retailers.

: These are single booster packs stored in a cardboard sleeve which can be found at big box retailers. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box : These contain eight booster packs and materials for competitive players including dice, energies, unique sleeves, a rule book, a set checklist, and more. There is a Pokémon Center-exclusive version of the box, too, with different sleeves and two additional booster packs.

: These contain eight booster packs and materials for competitive players including dice, energies, unique sleeves, a rule book, a set checklist, and more. There is a Pokémon Center-exclusive version of the box, too, with different sleeves and two additional booster packs. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle Box : These contain four booster packs and an Evolution Pack, which is a sealed SWSH Black Star Promo featuring either Lucario, Bibarel, Moltres, or Liepard along with a selection of cards meant for deck-building.

: These contain four booster packs and an Evolution Pack, which is a sealed SWSH Black Star Promo featuring either Lucario, Bibarel, Moltres, or Liepard along with a selection of cards meant for deck-building. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle Stadium : This is essentially a way to get multiple Build & Battle Boxes as one. It offers no unique promo to this box.

: This is essentially a way to get multiple Build & Battle Boxes as one. It offers no unique promo to this box. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars one-pack blister : These contain one booster pack and one SWSH Black Star promo featuring either Eevee or Flapple.

: These contain one booster pack and one SWSH Black Star promo featuring either Eevee or Flapple. Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars three-pack blister: These contain three booster packs and one SWSH Black Star promo featuring either Glaceon or Leafeon.