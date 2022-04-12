Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Dialga Alt Art

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Secret Rare sections of these sets as these cards begin to leak from early pack openings, with two card from Time Gazer featuring the set's mascot… Dialga. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as parted of the numbered set.)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduced new Origin Formes for Dialga and Palkia. Now, while Giratina's Origin Forme was very well-received, there has been some controversy in the fandom over the horse-like designs of Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia. You know what I think, though? Weird designs or not, the Dialga Alt Art completely sells the Origin Forme.

Look at this thing, dude. Mitsuhiro Arita has been a mainstay of the Pokémon TCG since Base Set, and he is responsible for the original Base Set Charizard, which is perhaps the most iconic card of the entire hobby. He brings true awe to this time-bending Dialga, who looks like a true deity in its Origin Forme on this Alt Art. No matter what you think of the design, this is a beautiful piece of work, and mark my words, when it drops in English for Astral Radiance, it'll be one of the biggest hits of the set. Also included here is the Origin Forme Dialga Full Art V from 5ban Graphics, which is fine despite an unfortunate choice in background color. I hate to let any card get overshadowed, but the fact is, any card could be overshadowed by Arita's stunning Dialga.

