Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Kleavor & More

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at some Full Art Pokémon from the Secret Rare section of Time Gazer. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as parted of the numbered set.)

While I find that Time Gazer is the more alluring set of these twin releases from Pokémon TCG, these two Full Arts are quite terrific in the art department. Both of these cards feature some of the most interesting, colorful, and detailed backgrounds that we have seen in the Full Arts from these sets. The Klravor in particular is striking, and English-language Pokémon TCG players may actually be happy to learn that this card is 100% certainly not in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. Now, why would that possibly be a good thing if it's such a terrific card? Well, that's because you won't have to rip booster packs in hopes to get it. Instead, it is being released in English as a SWSH Black Star Promo that you are guaranteed to get in the Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection dropping in May 2022.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.