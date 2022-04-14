Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler: Rainbow VMAXes Return

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at a card type that many thought may have been retired: Rainbow Rare VMAXes.

Many collectors theorized that the Pokémon TCG was done with VMAXes after Japan's VMAX Climax set. The following set, Star Birth for Japan and Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars for international collectors, included VSTARs and no VMAXes. (In the standard section of the set, that is.) Japan then released Battle Region with no VMAXes. Then, it was announced that VMAXes would return, but many wondered if this card type would still get Rainbow Rares or if would just be VSTARs getting that colorful treatment. Well, it has been confirmed that Time Gazer will have a Rainbow Rare Machamp VMAX and Space Juggler will have a Rainbow Rare Heatran VMAX. Both of these cards are abundantly likely to show up in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance next month. Both of these are looking great to me, but I am looking forward to seeing the Pokémon TCG try new things with Secret Rares in the Scarlet & Violet era next year.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.