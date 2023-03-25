Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Base Set Pikachu Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic will differentiate itself from the Celebrations Classic Collection by reprinting Base Set Pikachu.

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicine. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at another Base Set reprint from Pokémon TCG Classic.

So far, we have seen Pokémon TCG: Classic adapting cards that were also reprinted in Celebrations, the 25th Anniversary set, including the Kanto Starter evolutions of Venusuar, Charizard, and Blastoise. I love that this card separates this new product further from Celebrations, as this Mitsuhiro Arita-illustrated Pikachu was not in the Celebrations Classic Collection subset. It was turned into a Full Art in the main Celebrations set, but this more straightforward reprint with the new golden holofoil treatment looks distinct from that.

