Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance in April 2023 notes the Alternate Arts shifting minorly in value across the board this month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $114.61 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $40.48 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $38.60 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $34.95 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $29.98 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $23.52 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $23.07 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $20.71 Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $15.52 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $15.38 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $15.22 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $15.06 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $14.51 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Rainbow Rare 198/189: $14.44 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $14.24

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $36.04 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $24.76 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $10.17 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $9.61 Galarian Zapdos V Character Super Rare TG19/TG30: $8.71

The chase card, Machamp V Alt Art, is up this month by a few dollars. Nothing majorly notable. The other Alt Arts are down by a few dollars as well, which may be worth noting for those looking to eventually pick those up as a drop in a $38 card means more than a small oscillation of a $115 card.