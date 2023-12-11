Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Astral Radiance, machamp, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series reports on the Hisui-themed cards from Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance in December 2023.

Article Summary December 2023 sees the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Astral Radiance value watch.

Machamp V Alternate Art tops the set's value but is experiencing a slow decline.

Astral Radiance's Trainer Gallery subset features a Starmie V as its most valued card.

Stay up-to-date with ongoing Pokémon TCG market trends and set information.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $82.17 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $28.25 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $25.62 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $22.33 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $20.86 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $19.28 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $18.00 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $16.80 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $13.40 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $10.76

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $36.51 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $19.20 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $7.14 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $5.09 Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG16/TG30: $4.48

The top card of this set, Machamp V Alternate Art, continues to fall in value… but slowly. It dropped just $3 this month, showing that the decrease of its market value is slowing.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

