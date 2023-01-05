Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In January 2023
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in January 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $113.48
- Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $54.18
- Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $52.24
- Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $38.33
- Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $33.66
- Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $30.52
- Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $23.41
- Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $22.56
- Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $21.31
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $19.84
- Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $18.81
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $17.70
- Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $17.28
- Roxanne Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $14.75
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $13.61
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $37.06
- Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.56
- Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $13.14
- Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $11.61
- Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $9.18
The chase card Machamp V Alternate Art has dropped $14. The playable Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare has also fallen a few dollars, which is significant considering its current value. Same for the Gold Secret Rare version of the same card. Starmie V Character Super Rare, the highest valued Trainer Gallery subset card, remains so steady it was almost funny this month. It gained three cents.