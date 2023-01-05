Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In January 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $113.48 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $54.18 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $52.24 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $38.33 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $33.66 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $30.52 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $23.41 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $22.56 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $21.31 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $19.84 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $18.81 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $17.70 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $17.28 Roxanne Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $14.75 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $13.61

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $37.06 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.56 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $13.14 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $11.61 Melony Full Art Trainer Supporter TG26/TG30: $9.18

The chase card Machamp V Alternate Art has dropped $14. The playable Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare has also fallen a few dollars, which is significant considering its current value. Same for the Gold Secret Rare version of the same card. Starmie V Character Super Rare, the highest valued Trainer Gallery subset card, remains so steady it was almost funny this month. It gained three cents.