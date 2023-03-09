Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance in March 2023 notes this Hisui-themed set largely remaining steady in value with a few dips.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $108.35 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $46.60 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $45.81 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $39.93 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $31.95 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $27.00 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $24.25 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $23.11 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $18.65 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $16.98 Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $16.88 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $16.80 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $14.80 Roxanne Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $13.49 Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $13.15

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $36.29 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.31 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $13.48 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $11.32 Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG19/TG30: $8.82

The top three cards of the set all slightly dropped by a few dollars, but that's all worth reporting in the main set. While nothing too much changed about the Trainer Gallery subset, I will say I'm surprised that the Starmie V Character Super Rare is holding value so well. This is definitely because of the presence of Misty on the card.