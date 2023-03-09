Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In March 2023
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance in March 2023 notes this Hisui-themed set largely remaining steady in value with a few dips.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in March 2023.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $108.35
- Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $46.60
- Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $45.81
- Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $39.93
- Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $31.95
- Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $27.00
- Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $24.25
- Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $23.11
- Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $18.65
- Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $16.98
- Irida Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 204/189: $16.88
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $16.80
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 208/189: $14.80
- Roxanne Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $13.49
- Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $13.15
This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:
- Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $36.29
- Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $27.31
- Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $13.48
- Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $11.32
- Galarian Articuno V Character Super Rare TG19/TG30: $8.82
The top three cards of the set all slightly dropped by a few dollars, but that's all worth reporting in the main set. While nothing too much changed about the Trainer Gallery subset, I will say I'm surprised that the Starmie V Character Super Rare is holding value so well. This is definitely because of the presence of Misty on the card.