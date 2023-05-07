Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance in May 2023 observes some drops in the Character Super Rare cards from the set's Trainer Gallery.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which came out in May 2022, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Machamp V Alternate Art 172/189: $111.06 Origin Forme Dialga V Alternate Art 177/189: $44.48 Origin Forme Palkia V Alternate Art 167/189: $42.95 Hisuian Sneasler V Alternate Art 175/189: $31.64 Beedrill V Alternate Art 161/189: $28.86 Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $24.46 Double Turbo Energy Gold Secret Rare 216/189: $23.82 Path to the Peak Gold Secret Rare 213/189: $23.14 Temple of Sinnoh Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $18.28 Choice Belt Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $15.65 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 210/189: $14.24 Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art 163/189: $15.17 Trekking Shoes Gold Secret Rare 215/189: $14.18 Roxanne Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/189: $13.48 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 192/189: $13.10

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Starmie V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $32.52 Garchomp V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $22.89 Zacian V Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $8.83 Galarian Zapdos V Character Super Rare TG19/TG30: $8.83 Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $7.77

The card to watch, in my opinion, is the Irida Full Art Trainer Supporter. This card has been up and down and remains unpredictable. As we see the Waifu Craze starting to rear its head once again in new Scarlet & Violet sets, especially in Japan, could we see Sword & Shield sets impacted?

In the Trainer Gallery subset, we are seeing small drops. Starmie V Character Super Rare dropped $4, Garchomp V Character Super Rare dropped $2, and Galarian Moltres V Character Super Rare dropped $3.