Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021 are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $66.37 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $52.31 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $28.53 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $24.76 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $24.23 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $17.14 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $15.95 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $15.14 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $14.35 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $14.32 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $11.58 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $11.56 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 159/163: $11.25 Victini VMAX Rainbow Rare 165/163: $10.99 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $10.61

Very little movement here. We see a $6 jump on the Tyranitar V Alternate Art, but it remains much, much lower than it was in the first few months of the set's live during the scalper crisis. However, Pokémon TCG's reprints as well as this being a less popular set (which is weird to be considering it reintroduced Alt Arts!) has made the value of the cards relatively low. Now is as good a time as any to act on this set when buying singles.