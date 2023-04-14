Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In April 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles in April 2023 notes most of this set remaining the same with a few Gold Item Cards rising in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021, are doing now in April 2023.

Battle Styles top cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $100.55
  2. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $66.52
  3. Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $38.02
  4. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $33.36
  5. Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $19.75
  6. Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $15.26
  7. Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $14.49
  8. Tyranitar V Full Art 154/163: $13.98
  9. Exp. Share Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $13.85
  10. Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $13.53
  11. Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $13.06
  12. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $12.61
  13. Single Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare 183/163: $12.51
  14. Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $11.12
  15. Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $11.10

This Pokémon TCG set mostly stayed the same this month in the secondary market. Minor changes in the value of the cards in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles include Level Ball Gold Secret Rare increasing by $3, Tyranitar V Full Art increasing by $4, and Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter increasing by $2. The set's chase card, Tyranitar V Alt Art, dropped by a few dollars.

