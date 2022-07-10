Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Battle Styles In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, which came out in March 2021 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Battle Styles with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tyranitar V Alternate Art 155/163: $73.31 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 170/163: $49.87 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art 168/163: $27.73 Empoleon V Alternate Art 146/163: $22.50 Level Ball Gold Secret Rare 181/163: $17.37 Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare 179/163: $15.26 Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 169/163: $13.98 Single Strike Urshifu VMAX Rainbow Rare 167/163: $13.82 Rapid Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 153/163: $12.82 Single Strike Urshifu V Alternate Art 151/163: $12.74 Cheryl Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 173/163: $12.33 Phoebe Full Art Trainer Supporter 161/163: $11.02 Corviknight VMAX Rainbow Rare 171/163: $9.91 Tapu Koko VMAX Rainbow Rare 166/163: $9.75 Cheryl Full Art Trainer Supporter 159/163: $9.28

While Sword & Shield – Battle Styles has mostly already dropped, we have another significant drop to report here. Shiny Houndoom Gold Secret Rare fell from $22 to $15. At this value, that is notable. Other cards in this set have lost between $5 and $2 this month, but this is by far the most significant drop. While packs of this set are low in price enough that I'd say it's still safe to open up products, the Houndoom card is also one I'd say go ahead and scoop up as a single due to this low value.