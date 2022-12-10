Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars in December 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in February 2022, are doing now in December 2022.

Brilliant Stars card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Brilliant Stars card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $192.99
  2. Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $83.91
  3. Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $45.54
  4. Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $33.91
  5. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $25.35
  6. Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $24.50
  7. Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $19.42
  8. Charizard VSTAR 018/172: $17.66
  9. Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $17.64
  10. Arceus VSTAR 123/172: $17.22
  11. Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $16.52
  12. Honchkrow V Alternate Art 154/172: $14.77
  13. Galarian Articuno V Gold Secret Rare 181/172: $14.52
  14. Galarian Zapdos V Gold Secret Rare 182/172: $13.28
  15. Marnie's Pride Full Art Trainer Supporter 171/172: $12.02

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $26.90
  2. Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $20.63
  3. Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $18/04
  4. Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $17.71
  5. Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $14.52

There weren't many changes here this month. The Charizard V Alternate Art went down a few dollars while the Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare went up a few. The biggest change is the Arceus V Alternate Art which increased about $6.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.