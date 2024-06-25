Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Brilliant Stars In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Sinnoh-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars in June 2024.

Article Summary

  • Pokémon TCG Value Watch tracks Sword & Shield - Brilliant Stars prices.
  • Charizard V Alternate Art leads June 2024 top valued cards at $174.83.
  • Trainer Gallery subsets featured with Umbreon VMAX topping at $41.53.
  • Market trends show a decrease in value for most with some exceptions.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which came out in January 2022, are doing now in June 2024.

Brilliant Stars top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Brilliant Stars top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard V Alternate Art 154/172: $174.83
  2. Charizard VSTAR Rainbow Rare 174/172: $55.24
  3. Arceus V Alternate Art 166/172: $42.79
  4. Ultra Ball Gold Secret Rare 186/172: $21.43
  5. Lumineon V Alternate Art 156/172: $20.71
  6. Charizard V Full Art 153/172: $15.92
  7. Arceus VSTAR Rainbow Rare 176/172: $12.89
  8. Galarian Moltres V Gold Secret Rare 183/172: $11.28
  9. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 184/172: $9.97
  10. Honchkrow V Alternate Art 162/172: $8.98

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $41.53
  2. Umbreon V Character Super Rare TG23/TG30: $32.15
  3. Sylveon VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $22.22
  4. Sylveon V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $22.02
  5. Mimikyu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TG30: $18.00

The chase card of the set, Charizard V Alternate Art, fell by $22 in value this month. In fact, every single card that made the top ranking decreased slightly in value, with the exception of Lumineon V Alternate Art, which saw an increase.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

