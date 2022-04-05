Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In April 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special 25th anniversary set Celebrations, which came out in October 2021 are doing now in April 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $74.49 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $28.41 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $20.87 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $13.47 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $11.85 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $8.62 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $8.43 Xerneas EX XY Base Reprint 97/146: $7.68 _____'s Pikachu WOTC Promo Reprint 24/53: $7.03 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $5.48

There is very little movement in this set, which was a widely available and easy-to-complete set upon release. I tend not to share the stats for the main portion of the set due to its low value, as every card except the Shiny Mew Gold Card is easy to pull with just a small set of packs. This has made it so the Shiny Mew Gold Card is the only card in the main set that is worth more than $2. Currently, that card is worth $45.21, making it the second most expensive card in the set overall. These values have been relatively static for months, making this a good time to buy the cards, but there is no rush. This is a set that will see the value of the cards likely stay low while the sealed products will eventually appreciate in time.