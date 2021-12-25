Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Celebrations, which came out in October 2021, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $80.40 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $30.08 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $22.02 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $13.74 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $12.95 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $10.12 Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $9.06 Xerneas EX XY Base Reprint 97/146: $7.93 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $6.32 Venusaur Base Set Reprint 15/102: $5.64

Now, for the top five in the main set:

Shiny Mew Gold 025/025: $47.04

Celebrations is one of the most widely available and easy-to-complete Pokémon TCG sets in the history of the hobby. I would not suggest buying very much of this product sealed now that months have passed unless you're after the promos. (This excludes the highly-scalped Ultra-Premium Collection, which is worth getting whenever you can.) As far as the singles, I can't see much more of a fall happening. The Classic Collection Charizard fell $12 while most of the others just lost $1 – $5 USD after their initial drop last month. For the standard set, the Shiny Mew Gold Card is the only pull that currently goes for a market value of over $2 USD. I'd recommend getting an Elite Trainer Box if you love pack ripping and then purchasing the rest as singles, with now being, in my opinion, a good time to act.