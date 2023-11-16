Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Celebrations, P25, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the franchise's 25th Anniversary special set Celebrations in November 2023.

Article Summary Examining Pokémon TCG Celebrations' card values in November 2023 for collectors.

Charizard Base Set Reprint leads the Classic Collection at $71.07.

Shiny Mew Gold remains the prized card from the main set at $28.06.

Stay tuned for monthly value updates and in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG's 25th Anniversary set Celebrations, which came out in October 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $71.07 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $15.48 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $10.73 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $9.92 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $6.27 ______'s Pikachu WOTC Black Star Promos Reprint 24/53: $5.56 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $5.05 Venusaur Base Set Reprint 15/102: $4.19 Mew ex EX Legend Maker Reprint 88/145: $3.02 Zekrom Black & White Base 114/114: $2.76

The only card in the main numbered section of the set that holds any value is the Shiny Mew Gold card, which currently goes for $28.06. This is a $3 increase from last month.

Looking at the Classic Collection, the Charizard Base Set Reprint dropped $4. That isn't enough to indicate a downward trend. The rest of the cards in this set largely held their value this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!