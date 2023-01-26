Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion’s Path in January 2023 notes the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare and Shiny Charizard V remain high.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020 are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $182.76 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $170.63 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $10.38 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $7.36 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.20 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.11 Duraludon V 01/73: $3.63 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.06 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.95 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $2.36

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare is up $10 this month, maintaining its slight lead over Shiny Charizard V as the set's biggest chase card. Shiny Charizard V is at the same value we saw it at last month. While neither of these cards are incredibly stable, it is difficult to track if they will have another jump, a decline in value, or if they will finally, after all this time of bumps and drops, even out. The rest of Champion's Path is, as it has been for quite some time, low in value and easy to complete by purchasing singles on the secondary market.