Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in September 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $181.06 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $164.10 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $8.79 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $5.37 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.31 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $4.02 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $3.62 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $3.32 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.023 Venusaur V 01/73: $2.78

There has been little movement on Champion's Path this month, but we are still seeing mild growth on the Charizard chase cards. Interestingly, the more currently available sets with Charizard cards, Shining Fates and Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, have both seen those cards drop in value this month. However, the Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare and the Shiny Charizard V of Champion's Path seem destined for the high $100s, with the former possibly even cracking the $200s before it eventually settles. All other cards in this set remain under $10 due to it being a special set with very few hits.