Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021 are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $99.14 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $96.69 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $79.42 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $56.43 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $47.38 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $45.75 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $42.46 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $40.74 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $31.24 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $28.33 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $27.55 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $23.35 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $23.20 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $23.00 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $22.37

There hasn't been much movement in Chilling Reign over the last month, with one exception. The Water Energy Gold Secret Rare has shot up a little under $10, going from the 15th most expensive card in the set to the 10th. The two top cards also continue to trade places, with the Blaziken pulling slightly ahead of the Moltres this month. The value of these cards remains steady even as the set is widely available in packs, which is due to the strength of and collector interest in these cards.