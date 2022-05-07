Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021 are doing now in May 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $106.98 Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $105.09 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $80.98 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $50.12 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $53.79 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $44.64 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $42.86 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $41.19 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $31.70 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $29.88 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $25.71 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $23.20 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $23.01 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $22.68 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $20.30

Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art is up $10, making it the top chase card of the set again. Just a tick behind is the Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare which is also up a little, though it has just been unseated from the top slot by Moltres which, I personally feel, is the better card. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare is up $5, as are Galarian Zapdos V & Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art. Finally, Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter is up $6, making it quite expensive for a relatively new Full Art Trainer, as most of this card type during the Sword & Shield era have fallen off in the past year.