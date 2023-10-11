Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Blaziken, chilling reign, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the Crown Tundra-themed Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $172.48 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $121.04 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $68.33 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $52.95 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $43.50 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $30.43 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $38.97 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $36.75 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $35.02 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $31.50 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $29.78 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $26.82 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $21.55 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $19.41 Blissey V Alternate Art 183/198: $18.59

The most valuable card of this set, Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare, dropped $16 this month. I cannot see this card staying this high. The second most valuable card, Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art, stayed solid at $121. Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter fell by $6 as well, showing that "waifu" style cards are taking a sudden downturn.

