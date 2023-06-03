Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In June 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch takes on Crown Zenith in June 2023, noting which cards are dropping in value since the recent wave of releases.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2022, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $25.43 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $15.42 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $9.02 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $7.61 Psychic Energy Full Art 156/159: $6.10

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset consisting of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $102.88 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $67.12 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $58.85 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $42.76 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $41.64 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $21.95 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $20.26 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $18.35 Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $17.97 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $17.25 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $16.80 Zacian V Special Illustration Rare GG48/GG70: $16.24 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $16.08 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $12.34 Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG60/GG70: $11.71

The Galarian Gallery is dropping! Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG7 fell $18 this month alone. Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70 dropped $10. Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG7 is down $7. Most of the cards in the set dropped this month, making the singles of Crown Zenith more affordable than ever.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!