Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in June 2024.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Crown Zenith market values are examined for top cards in June 2024.

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art tops the non-subset list at $17.32.

Galarian Gallery subset sees a rise in value, led by Giratina VSTAR Gold.

Special illustration rares from the Galarian Gallery are increasing in worth.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $17.32 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $12.77 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $5.46 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.15 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $5.09

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $117.78 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $73.22 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $64.73 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $52.87 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $50.11 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $33.17 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $28.48 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $23.23 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $22.61 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $20.88 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $17.33 Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $16.43 Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $15.77 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $15.55 Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $13.08

While the availability of special sets like this, which are released in branded products rather than booster boxes, generally makes the value of individual cards crash (see the other Sword & Shield-era special sets, Shining Fates and Pokémon GO), we are seeing growth here with the Galarian Gallery cards. It's not to the extent of the Alternate Art cards from main series sets, though. That said, every single Galarian Gallery card that ranked in the Top 15 cards of the set above increased in value since we last reported in May 2024.

