Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In January 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Charizard-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze in January 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in January 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $25.33 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $8.10 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $7.22 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $7.18 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $6.35 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $6.33 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.76 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $5.62 Charizard V 019/189: $3.28 Pokémon Breeder's Nurturing Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/189: $3.28

The chase card of this set, if you could call it that, is staying steady after quite the drop. Charizard VMAX was the first Charizard chase card of the Sword & Shield era so it once had quite a bit of hype, before Champion's Path and Shining Fates introduced the rarer Rainbow Rare VMAX and Shiny VMAX versions of the card. As far of the rest of the cards in the set, they gain or drop a few dollars every month, which isn't notable considering they are only worth a few dollars.

