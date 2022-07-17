Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $40.63 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $9.85 Capture Energy Gold Secret Rare 201/189: $9.24 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $8.52 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $8.15 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $7.98 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.53 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $6.53 Charizard V 019/189: $4.93 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $4.76

What is going on with Darkness Ablaze? This set doesn't really have any big hitters, but this last reprint of Elite Trainer Boxes and booster boxes is driving value down hard, making this easily the least valuable main series Sword & Shield set. Many may assume that would be Rebel Clash, but they'd be wrong. While the Charizard VMAX is a few dollars above the Rebel Clash chase card of Boss' Orders Full Art, the rest of the Darkness Ablaze cards are shockingly low and are somehow falling. The Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare somehow lost nearly half of its already low value in just one month.