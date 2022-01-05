Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021 are doing now in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $193.61 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $162.27 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $87.39 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $82.19 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $81.40 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $80.53 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $77.90 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $67.56 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $53.99 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $53.72 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $49,75 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $49.73 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $44.08 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $30.97 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $30.38 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $26.69 Shiny Inteleon Gold Secret Rare 227/203: $26.26 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $25.66 Umbreon VMAX 095/203: $23.71 Leafeon VMAX Rainbow Rare 204/203: $20.80

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has jumped $20 at a time when Evolving Skies has never been more available. That should be of major note to Pokémon TCG collectors. While the reprints have impacted the value of most cards, Evolving Skies seems to remain steady. A few cards have climbed while no major hits have fallen after their initial hit in the fall. I would suggest waiting to see if this set evens out more before buying singles of the bigger chase cards.