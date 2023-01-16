Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In January 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in January 2023 notes Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art finally losing market value this month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $480.47 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $276.18 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $166.25 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $153.11 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $140.12 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $101.05 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $98.29 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $95.75 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $76.69 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $70.26 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $66.03 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $62.40 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $37.48 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $37.39 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $27.83

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, the top chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era, is finally on a significant downturn. It is down $46 from last month's market value of $526.32. The second biggest card, Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, is also down $21. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art remains steady while Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art has dropped $10. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art has gone up a few dollars and I can see this one ending up above Leafeon and Glaceon, as it is generally a more popular Eeveelution. This one falling below those at all surprised me, as it's also, in my opinion, the best illustration within the set. Rayquaza V Alternate Art is also down about $9. Sylveon V Alternate Art has dropped $7 while other Eeveelution Vs remain steady.