Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021 are doing now in June 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $338.17 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $219.93 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $154.18 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $137.04 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $133.62 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $89.29 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $82.65 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $81.26 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $58.26 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $57.10 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $55.69 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $55.48 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $45.83 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $37.50 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $29.40 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $29.10 Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $27.55 Darkness Energy Gold Secret Rare 236/203: $27.33 Umbreon V Full Art 188/203: $26.85 Gyarados VMAX Rainbow Rare 207/203: $23.54

Unreal. The Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art moved mere cents in one month. It's quite unusual for a card to be so locked into such high value, but it has been months since this highly coveted set has been printed by the Pokémon TCG. The Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art remains high as well but did drop $8. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art saw a significant $20 drop, while the other Eeveelution VMAXes stayed steady. Indeed, most of the cards stayed near the same value as we noted last month.

It seems like there may indeed be a Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies reprint coming. If this does truly happen, we're going to see a big value drop especially if this reprint includes booster boxes. Stay tuned for details.