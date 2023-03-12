Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In March 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in March 2023 sees the mythic Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art undergo another unbelievable spike.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $546.13 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $286.14 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $159.86 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $143.33 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $143.06 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $101.02 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $94.05 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $89.76 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $75.40 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $63.96 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $63.28 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $62.85 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $35.33 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $34.01 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $30.31

Unbelievably, the set's chase card Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, is still going up in value. It spiked over $30 in the last month alone. Could this become a $600 card? The Rayquaza VMAX Alt also rose in value by about half of that. Most of the rest of the set stayed the same with smaller rises and drops, the most notable of those being the Glaceon V Alternate Art which dropped by $10.