Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in May 2023 observes this bizarre set packed with more cards over $100 than even most vintage sets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $647.40 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $302.81 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $168.22 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $143.55 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $140.55 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $107.73 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $93.13 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $90.74 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $76.60 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $70.87 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $63.99 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $62.66 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $33.49 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $33.19 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $28.33

It's almost funny how the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art keeps increasing in value. Every month when I go to cover this series I think, "This has to be the month it slips." Then… nope. We are up another $20 something as this card consistently rises.

A few other changes include:

Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art is up $7.

Oh boy. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art is up $17.

Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art is up $8, as is Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art. Of all the Eeveelution VMAX Alts, how is Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art the cheapest? I think it's the best!

Dragonite V Alternate Art is up $10.

All the Eeveelution Vs are up about $5 except Sylveon V Alternate Art which has fallen $2.