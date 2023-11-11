Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the biggest Sword & Shield era set Evolving Skies in November 2023.

Article Summary November 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch examines Sword & Shield Evolving Skies.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art tops the list with a value increase to $541.49.

Renewed interest in Pokémon TCG drives market changes and card value fluctuations.

Join Bleeding Cool for monthly updates and in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $541.49 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $256.39 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $170.11 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $138.37 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $127.45 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $91.18 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $87.73 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $72.40 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $58.83 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $52.07 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $50.99 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $47.92 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $26.17 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $25.99 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $24.73

And there it goes, on the way up again. After some slight drops in value for the last few months, the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has shot up $30 this past month, once again moving closer to the $600 mark. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art also took an unusual $30 jump, putting it well ahead of the other Eeveelution Alt Arts below it.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!