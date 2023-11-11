Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in with the biggest Sword & Shield era set Evolving Skies in November 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Evolving Skies top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $541.49
  2. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $256.39
  3. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $170.11
  4. Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $138.37
  5. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $127.45
  6. Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $91.18
  7. Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $87.73
  8. Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $72.40
  9. Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $58.83
  10. Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $52.07
  11. Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $50.99
  12. Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $47.92
  13. Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $26.17
  14. Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $25.99
  15. Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $24.73

And there it goes, on the way up again. After some slight drops in value for the last few months, the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has shot up $30 this past month, once again moving closer to the $600 mark. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art also took an unusual $30 jump, putting it well ahead of the other Eeveelution Alt Arts below it.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

