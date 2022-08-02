Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In August 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in August 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $108.80 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $105.73 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $64.78 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $46.17 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $36.99 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $23.37 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $22.81 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $22.18 Mew VMAX 114/264: $18.39 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $17.48 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $11.25 Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $10,23 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $9.86 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $9.00 Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $8.39

Fusion Strike has been relatively steady but it has certainly been interesting watching the two chase cards, Gengar VMAX Alt Art and Espeon VMAX Alt Art, trading places. Gengar shot up to the top spot again this month. This chase used to have a third participant with Mew VMAX Alt Art, but its drop continued this month due to art that is widely seen as too similar to the standard VMAX. Speaking of the standard Mew VMAX which is relatively high in price for this card type, we saw a $4 drop which is significant at its now under $20 value.