Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out last month are doing now that the set has been opened quite a bit.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing.

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $105.51 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $101.62 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $95.83 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $54.35 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $43.77 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $38.15 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $37.10 Mew VMAX 114/264: $36.33 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $30.62 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $21.89 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $18.44 Elesa's Sparkle Full Art Trainer Supporter 260/264: $18.04 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $17.27 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $15.18 Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $13.81 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $12.98 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $11.54 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $10.87 Shauna Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 278/264: $10.37 Training Courtt Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $10.26

This set has certainly oscillated quite a bit. The top three cards keep changing places, with the Mew VMAX Alternate Art taking the top spot last month, Espeon VMAX Alternate Art keeping that spot locked down the following week and all through this week, and now Gengar VMAX Alternate Art rising a bit to take it down. This is the first update on Pokémon TCG Value Watch since the month of its release, so we are of course going to have a big drop in most of the cards as the release week hype gets further in the rearview.

The only card to increase in value more than a dollar or so rather than fall was the standard Mew VMAX. This card, and the rest of the set, will continue to drop, I'm certain of that, but I also believe this card will remain higher in value than most standard VMAXes. It will likely follow the same path as the Umbreon VMAX from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.

Overall, absolutely wait before buying singles. This is just the beginning of the drop.