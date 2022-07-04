Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In July 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in July 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $105.00 Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $103.40 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $70.22 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $50.57 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $40.84 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $23.64 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $22.45 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $22.20 Mew VMAX 114/264: $22.17 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $16.47 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $11.26 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $9.76 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $9.13 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $8.83 Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $8.80

Value remains steady for Fusion Strike this month. We have already seen most of the cards drop while the two biggest hits in the set, the Gengar VMAX Alt Art and the Espeon VMAX Alt Art, remain high in value. It is the Mew VMAX Alt Art that has fallen most from its original value due to the card's art largely being seen as too similar to a standard VMAX.