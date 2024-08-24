Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: giratina, Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in August 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in August 2024.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Value Watch tracks prices of Sword & Shield - Lost Origin cards in August 2024.

Top valued card: Giratina V Alternate Art at $369.80, though it's dropped $31 since June 2023.

Aerodactyl V Alternate Art is dropping, nearing the $100 mark, reflecting market shifts.

Trainer Gallery subset includes valuable cards like Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare at $35.30.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $369.80 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $100.12 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $36.97 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $18.60 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $15.53 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $8.15 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $7.55 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $7.53 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $6.38 Giratina V Full Art 185/196: $6.24

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $35.30 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $22.46 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $6.38 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $5.75 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $5.69

After a big surge in value, Giratina V Alternate Art is dropping a bit in the market. Since we last checked in with Sword & Shield – Lost Origin in June 2023, this card has fallen $31. It remains the third most valuable pull of the Sword & Shield era after Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art and Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Aerodactyl V Alternate Art also dropped by over $20 and seems to be on its way back down under the $100 mark.

