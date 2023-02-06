Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In February 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin notes the Giratina Alternate Art chase card remaining incredibly high in value in February 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in February 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $270.42 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $129.82 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $43.48 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $40.05 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $23.57 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $15.32 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.98 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $10.49 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $10.19 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $9.98

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $52.24 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $33.21 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $14.10 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $10.65 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $9.56

Giratina V Alternate Art, the main chase card of this set and the second-most valuable card of the overall Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield era, remains incredibly steady down to the dollar. Almost down to the cent. In the Trainer Gallery subset, the Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare has risen in value by a few dollars, which makes this one worth watching.