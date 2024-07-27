Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In July 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in July 2024.

Article Summary July 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch targets Scarlet & Violet’s Obsidian Flames.

Top card Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare valued at $41.46.

Obsidian Flames showcased as Scarlet & Violet’s most affordable set.

Follow Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG coverage and set updates.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in July 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $41.46 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $17.32 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $11.34 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $11.18 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $8.69 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $7.48 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $7.44 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $5.94 Gloom Illustration Rare 198/197: $5.43 Pidgey Illustration Rare 207/197: $4.64

There are two Scarlet & Violet sets outside of Obsidian Flames that feature a Charizard card as the top hit: Paldean Fates and 151, both of which are special sets. The Charizard Special Illustration Rares from those sets are increasing in value, but the same, for whatever reason, cannot be said of the Charizard from Obsidian Flames, which started out lower than expected and has continuously fallen in value. This set is the Darkness Ablaze of the Scarlet & Violet era in that it had hype before its release but immediately tanked in value, becoming by far the most affordable expansion of the era to complete.

