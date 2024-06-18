Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in June 2024.

Top valued Obsidian Flames card is Tera Charizard ex at $44.98.

Ninetails Illustration Rare sees notable value increase this month.

Follow monthly market trends for informed Pokémon TCG collecting.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $44.98 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $19.14 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $12.81 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $9.76 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $8.40 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $8.26 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $8.07 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $7.86 Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $4.70 Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare 230/197: $3.88

Most of the card values remained the same for Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames this month. The biggest shift is in Ninetails Illustration Rare, which was at $5 in May and almost $9 this month. I can see this card increasingly in value even more, as we have seen Kanto-based Illustration Rares gain value in Scarlet & Violet-era sets. Outside of that, there have been slight increases and slight decreases in value here and there.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

