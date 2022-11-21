Fall Guys Season 3 Launches Into The Depths Of Sunken Secrets

Epic Games and Mediatonic have launched the third season of Fall Guys as players head under the idea for Sunken Secrets. The content will go live tomorrow, November 22nd, bringing you new aquatic challenges with, as you might have guessed, a new set of physics to deal with. New courses and rounds will be taking over the primary game, along with new time trials and costumes, plus some fun crossovers to come from a few different companies We have some of the dev notes below, and you can get the finer details in their latest blog before it launches.

"This season, explore a lost city under the sea! These crumbling courses are in need of repair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty Kraken! The city's former inhabitants also built colossal slime slides, so take a leap for a quick but perilous slip to the finish line, then race the clock in new Time Attack Shows, including Time Attack Trials running every Friday to Sunday throughout the Season. Contestants seeking extra rewards for their efforts can also earn two full costume variations via new Marathon Challenges, so grab a tropical floaty and dive into this season of secrets!"

Five Brand New Fall Guys Rounds: Navigate tilting pathways while dodging Blast Balls in Blastlantis, and charge down the giant flume and pass through hoops for bonus points in Hoop Chute. Then, navigate the ever-changing labyrinths of Puzzle Path and Dive Slide your way to victory in Speed Slider. And finally, test your mettle and avoid calamari calamity by dodging giant tentacles in the raft-hopping tomfoolery of Kraken Slam.

Navigate tilting pathways while dodging Blast Balls in Blastlantis, and charge down the giant flume and pass through hoops for bonus points in Hoop Chute. Then, navigate the ever-changing labyrinths of Puzzle Path and Dive Slide your way to victory in Speed Slider. And finally, test your mettle and avoid calamari calamity by dodging giant tentacles in the raft-hopping tomfoolery of Kraken Slam. New Limited-Time Event – Let's Get Kraken: Along with checking out the latest obstacles and mastering the new Dive Slide move, there'll also be a bounty of goodies to unlock.

Along with checking out the latest obstacles and mastering the new Dive Slide move, there'll also be a bounty of goodies to unlock. Season Pass: What would a new season be without a sensational new SEA-son pass to go along with it? 100 new levels are waiting to be unlocked, plus amazing new collabs, including SpongeBob SquarePants, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, and Ultraman!