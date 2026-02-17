Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: crosswind, Windrose, Windrose Crew

Windrose Releases Free Demo Ahead of Steam Next Fest

Joining the ever-growing group of games dropping an early free demo, Windrose will be a part of Steam Next Fest next week

Article Summary Windrose launches a free demo on Steam ahead of Steam Next Fest, offering early access to players.

Set in an alternative Age of Piracy, players explore, craft, build, and battle on land and sea.

Fully playable solo or in four-player co-op, Windrose includes procedural biomes and deep progression.

Intense naval combat, boss fights, customizable ships, and a vast arsenal await daring pirate captains.

Indie game developer and publisher Windrose Crew has released a free demo for their own titular pirate game, Windrose. Formerly known as Crosswind, this is a new pirate adventure game in which you'll sail the seas with up to four players in co-op, as you explore, craft, build, and take on other pirates on land and at sea. Enjoy teh latest trailer as the demo is availablew on Steam right now ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Windrose

Windrose is a survival adventure set in an alternative Age of Piracy. It features the classic "build, craft, survive" formula along with intense combat and engaging exploration on land and sea. Progress through vast procedurally generated biomes filled with hidden mysteries, hand-crafted dungeons and quests. Gather your crew and captain your ship through brutal naval combat with boarding actions and seamless transitions between ship and shore. Defeat challenging bosses on your swashbuckling adventure driven by real-world characters and supernatural forces alike. Every legend begins with a reckless crossing.

You are a captain who dares to challenge Blackbeard. What begins as a grounded story of survival and revenge draws you into a growing conflict between empires, pirate clans, and mysterious dark powers looming on the horizon. Windrose is steeped in the allure of the Age of Piracy. Answer the call of the seas and move seamlessly between ship and shore. Naval combat is shaped by your decisions, whether you're trading cannon fire at range or closing in for fierce boarding actions. Equip and customize your ship to suit your playstyle, from nimble ketch to versatile brig and monstrous frigate. And when the cannons go silent, claim your spoils and share a sea shanty with your crew as you sail onward.

Hack, slash, batter, and shoot your way forward! Master a wide arsenal of melee weapons and firearms. Parry and dodge enemy attacks, chain different strikes, and keep an eye out for new gear, including sabers, rapiers, halberds, greatswords, pistols, muskets, and more. Shape your combat style through talents and flexible loadouts with unique armor sets. Use food, potions, and oils to gain powerful buffs. Test your skills against a wide range of enemies and challenging bosses, defeat them, and claim their treasures.

Windrose is fully playable solo offline or in co-op with friends, supporting up to four players, with both self-hosted and dedicated servers available. Procedural generation will make each journey stand out, but if you prefer just one character, the progress is carried over between different worlds.

