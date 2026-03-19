Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Destined Rivals, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Destined Rivals in March 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Team Rocket-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Destined Rivals in March 2026.

Article Summary Track the March 2026 market trends for Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals cards

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare tops the value chart at over $480

Major price gains for Misty’s Psyduck and Mewtwo ex, while Moltres ex sees a steep drop

Get expert insights on whether to hunt singles, invest in sealed packs, and key chase cards to watch

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become harder to get, it seems the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but rather a way to help collectors understand a card's availability trajectory so Pokémon TCG completionists like me know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, which came out in May 2025, are doing now in March 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare 231/182: $484.26 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 232/182: $198.66 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare 230/182: $150.65 Team Rocket's Nidoking ex Special Illustration Rare 233/182: $91.97 Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare 229/182: $87.88 Team Rocket's Crobat ex Special Illustration Rare 234/182: $66.19 Misty's Psyduck Illustration Rare 193/182: $56.91 Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Gold Hyper Rare 240/182: $55.51 Ethan's Adventure Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 236/182: $38.05 Team Rocket's Giovanni Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 238/182: $36.44 Cynthia's Garchomp ex Gold Hyper Rare 241/182: $31.12 Arven's Mabosstiff ex Illustration Rare 235/182: $28.73 Misty's Lapras Illustration Rare 194/182: $28.71 Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Gold Hyper Rare 239/182: $25.94 Team Rocket's Ariana Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/182: $25.74

The chase card, Team Rocket's Mewtwo ex Special Illustration Rare, has grown in the past two months, jumping up by $70. Both Cynthia's Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare and Ethan's Ho-Oh ex Special Illustration Rare slightly grew, though not in a way that indicates a coming boom. Team Rocket's Moltres ex Special Illustration Rare saw a significant $30 drop. Misty's Psyduck Illustration Rare shows consistent growth over time, with a $15 jump.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

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