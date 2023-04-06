Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO in April 2023 notes interesting behavior with the set's Mewtwo cards as well as Radiant Charizard.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $36.14 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $27.31 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $24.37 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $21.31 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $16.99 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $14.21 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $13.65 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $12.25 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $12.03 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $11.68

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare, the chase card of Pokémon GO which surprises me to this day, has fallen $4 since last month's Pokémon TCG Value Watch. The second-biggest card in the set, Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare, underwent a smaller drop of $2. The other two Mewtwo cards of the set, the Mewtwo V Alt Art and the Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare, remained relatively steady.

Most notable is that the Radiant Charizard has lost one-third of its value, dropping it way down. This card received an underwhelming fan response and with a much more solid Radiant Charizard artwork available in Crown Zenith, I can see this dropping even further.