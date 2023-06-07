Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon, pokemon cards, pokemon go, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the special Pokémon GO expansion in June 2023 with a particular eye toward the Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $35.36 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $25.85 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $24.85 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $21.35 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $14.12 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $13.76 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $12.52 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $12.14 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $10.47 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $10.03

The chase card of this set, Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare, is down $4 this month. This card and the overall set have been incrementally dropping, making this easier to pick up for collectors wanting to complete the set without having to open pack after pack. The other big Mewtwo hit of the set, Mewtwo V Alternate Art, has increased a tad in value but I do not take this as evidence of a climb, as it is such a small jump.

