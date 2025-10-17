Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in October 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in October 2025.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Prismatic Evolutions set values are surging in October 2025 after a recent dip.

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare tops the set at over $1,100, climbing nearly $300 in value this month.

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare jumps over $100, outperforming some Eeveelution chase cards.

All major Special Illustration Rares in Prismatic Evolutions are showing price increases over September.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolution, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in October 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,123.17 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $380.72 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $299.88 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $291.28 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $232.58 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $197.19 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $187.00 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $172.21 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $165.94 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $118.58 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $96.10 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $90.37 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $85.55 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $78.10 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $76.55

This set dipped in value for the last few months, but it appears it is on the rise again. Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare increased in value by almost $300 since September. Roaring Moon, ex Special Illustration Rare, also shockingly shot up by over $100, surpassing many of the Eeveelution Special Illustration Rares, which are largely considered hotter pulls. That isn't to say any of the above cards are losing value. Every single one of them is worth more now than they were in September.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

