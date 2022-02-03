Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020 are doing now in February 2022.

Rebel Clash graphic. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $27.45
  2. Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $24.24
  3. Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $23.20
  4. Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $16.80
  5. Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $15.99
  6. Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $15.90
  7. Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $15.45
  8. Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $15.23
  9. Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $15.08
  10. Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $15.06
  11. Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $14.37
  12. Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $13.58
  13. Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $10.44
  14. Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.30
  15. Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $9.73

There wasn't much movement on Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash from January to now. We are seeing a $3 drop on the bigger cards in the set, including both the Boss's Orders Full Art and Sonia Full Art. The only card with a drop bigger than that was the Sonia Rainbow Rare, which is at its most affordable ever at just over $15. Overall, this is a much easier and more affordable Pokémon TCG set to complete by purchasing singles than it was at this time last year.

